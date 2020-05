El impresionante túnel australiano que se hizo famoso por su singular, ¿brillo?

How good is Australia?

Beautiful hike up to see the Glowworm Tunnel. Part of the old Newnes Railway from c1900. 400m through rock, miles from anywhere up in the Gardens of Stone . That was some crazy engineering 120 years ago.



