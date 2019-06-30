El momento incómodo que vivió Justin Trudeau durante la cumbre en Osaka (vídeo)

El lugar de Trudeau era entre el presidente chino, Xi Jinping, y su homólogo brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro. Las cámaras captaron un curioso momento con el vecino suramericano del primer ministro.
Sin embargo, tras unos momentos de espera Trudeau y Bolsonaro se dieron la mano.
La mirada de confusión y soledad de Trudeau ha servido como material para decenas de memes en Twitter.
Algunos usuarios bromearon sobre la manera en que Trudeau fue ignorado por Bolsonaro.
Poor Justin from Canada pic.twitter.com/LIRNbWfM7b— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) 29 июня 2019 г.
The king of awkwardness!#Trudeau pic.twitter.com/nA5yCflooV— Horizont (@hori__zont) 29 июня 2019 г.
Otros indicaron que Trudeau señaló que el otro vecino de Bolsonaro quería saludarlo.
Here is a more accurate portrayal.@JustinTrudeau politely hand gestures Brazilian President @Jairbolsonaro that someone wishes to shake his hand on the opposite side of him.— Jaro Giesbrecht🇨🇦 (@JaroGiesbrecht) 29 июня 2019 г.
Then the two leaders shake each others hands & smile at the #G20Summit #Cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NFWzaNbhg2
C’mon Stephan! Trudeau clearly taps Bolsonaro on the elbow and gestures to the person on Bolsonaro’s left, alterting him that some is trying to get his attention. https://t.co/gODhsQa6qj— Parker Benchley (@ParkeBench) 29 июня 2019 г.
Asimismo, los internautas discutieron las relaciones bilaterales entre Canadá y China debido a las tensiones que tienen Ottawa y Pekín por cuestiones comerciales y la disputa de Huawei.
Whose idea was it to put Trudeau between Xi and Bolsonaro?!! https://t.co/0r3j5BSc66— Krishnan (@cvkrishnan) 29 июня 2019 г.
This is what the world thinks of pretty boy Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/ETG4PDKJyS— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) 30 июня 2019 г.
