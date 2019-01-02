Fuera de control: una hoguera se convierte en un terrorífico tornado de fuego (vídeos)

Debido a los fuertes vientos, las chispas se extendieron por el área y provocaron un incendio de gran escala que afectó a las casas vecinas y causó quemaduras leves a varias personas, informaron medios locales.
Witnessed Five #Vuur #tornados in a row and more on #newyearseve in #Scheveningen #DenHaag when the #Vreugdevuur #Bonfire got out of control pic.twitter.com/JHHAr4L7Fy— Michael J. Sanderson (@AtelesFilms) January 1, 2019
Las llamas pronto se convirtieron en varios remolinos de fuego.
Update:— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 1, 2019
A lot of small wildfires and car fires caused by the sparks of fire of a traditional New Years Eve fire at the beach in Scheveningen, The Netherlands.#scheveningen #breaking #fire #NewYearsEve #news @TomHall pic.twitter.com/qqrzgWP09a
El incendio también provocó una lluvia de fuego que se podía observar sobre todo el municipio.
We can see Mordor from our bathroom… (The Great Annual #Scheveningen bonfire.) Happy 2019! pic.twitter.com/pW60NKoCUQ— Sabine Nolke (@SabineNolke) January 1, 2019
Afortunadamente, el incendio no causó víctimas mortales.
First row of houses strandweg/keizerstraat. Firebrigade saves the day together with the neigboorhood garden hoses #scheveningen #vreugdevuur #denhaag #nieuwjaar #lucky pic.twitter.com/TSVwoCVbfC— Robin Tesink (@Fostar103) January 1, 2019
Las espectaculares imágenes del accidente se hicieron virales en internet.
