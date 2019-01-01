Melania deja perplejos a los internautas con una enigmática publicación en Twitter (foto)

La misteriosa entrada, publicada en agosto del 2012 en la cuenta personal de Melania, muestra una imagen de una tierna beluga blanca acompañada de la pregunta "¿Qué está pensando?".
What is she thinking? pic.twitter.com/rFufrgMb— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 10, 2012
Sin embargo, el 'tuit' resultó ser mucho más complicado de lo que parecía.
Así, el usuario @benicus_rex compartió en su página una captura de pantalla en la que se ve claramente que la foto de la ballena se convirtió en la de… una jirafa.
I swear this is not photoshopped. You know the famous Melania Trump “what is she thinking” tweet? You know how it’s, like, a picture of a beluga whale, right? Well, why has it suddenly turned into a giraffe?? Is anyone else seeing this???? pic.twitter.com/7ezImZFTfT— ben™ (@benicus_rex) December 21, 2018
"¿Por qué de repente se ha convertido en una jirafa? ¿Alguien más lo ve?", preguntó el usuario.
Otros usuarios también afirmaron que la imagen cambia dependiendo del sistema operativo del dispositivo.
Same Melania tweet on my iPhone & my laptop. It renders on mobile as the beluga whale (not dolphin) & on the right is the giraffe. Did she try to activate the Winter Soldier or something? Here's the tweet: https://t.co/SFL2FZomC3 pic.twitter.com/ppmxkwZcdx— Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) December 30, 2018
what the fuck is going on where is the dolphin https://t.co/3eMVtuLIoY— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 30, 2018
"¿Qué diablos está pasando, dónde está el delfín?"
The Melania beluga / giraffe tweet thing isn't a prank, I just tested it on 4 browsers— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) December 30, 2018
URL: https://t.co/PCD9uLi7AG
Screenshots from:
1️⃣ Twitter App
2️⃣ Safari
3️⃣ Perfect Web
4️⃣ Chrome
1/ pic.twitter.com/ixJJgOE4Cc
"No es una broma, lo probé en cuatro navegadores"
Según explicó un experto en programación al portal mexicano Debate, el fenómeno se debe a "un error de conflicto en los índices de las bases de datos que maneja las imágenes en Twitter".
Más: Los internautas enloquecen al ver Melania Trump 'sin pantalones'
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)