Los preescolares chinos reciben la 'cálida' bienvenida de una 'pole dancer' (vídeos)

Los menores, de entre tres y seis años, no entendieron probablemente lo especial de esta ceremonia de bienvenida, pero sí sus padres. El escritor Michael Standaert, que asistió al 'espectáculo' con sus dos hijos, tomó varias imágenes. La bailarina utilizó el asta de la bandera china como barra para hacer sus acrobacias.
So before our kids got out of kindergarten for the summer, there was 10 days of military "activities" and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door; now the principal has welcomed them back with a strip pole dance on the flagpole bearing the PRC flag. She's gone nuts. pic.twitter.com/BJr4UI6Oq3— Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) 3 de septiembre de 2018
Who would think this is a good idea? We're trying to pull the kids out of the school and get our tuition back. They wouldn't give us the number of the company that owns the school, but looking into that. pic.twitter.com/vEdIhuq774— Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) 3 de septiembre de 2018
Según se descubrió poco después, la danza erótica era un evento de promoción de una escuela de baile cuyo anuncio también había sido exhibido en el jardín de infancia.
And they also had a bunch of adverts out for a pole dancing school. The gals in the videos, except for the first one, were not the principal. pic.twitter.com/xj56WegTxG— Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) 3 de septiembre de 2018
