Momentos insólitos y raros de la reunión entre Kim y Trump (vídeos)

Trump says he trusts Kim Jong Un. And if he's wrong? "I may be wrong, I mean I may stand before you in six months and say, 'Hey I was wrong,'" said Trump, before adding, "I don't know that I'll ever admit that, but I'll find some kind of an excuse." https://t.co/2sZ4fV3Z4H pic.twitter.com/lOVaQ0J7Xe