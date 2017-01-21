Gordofobia: una bloguera 'plus size', criticada por compartir fotos de su luna de miel

Al regresar de su luna de miel, la inglesa Callie Thorpe rebatió las críticas que recibió en internet por compartir fotos en las que aparece en ropa de baño disfrutando de sus vacaciones. A los que piensan que ella debería esconderse por tener sobrepeso, la joven disparó: "Prefiero tener sobrepeso y estar llena de amor que ser una imagen de perfección y soledad".
So, jet lag does things to a girl, like makes you irrationally cry over internet bullies who know nothing about you. Well I have a message to any 'human beings' that want to torment or bully me for my size, who want to go out of their way to stalk through my photos or seek me out on social media… Take a seat and ENJOY THE SHOW, that is my happy life. ❤ Grab some popcorn because it doesn't get much better than this. So I have extra weight, I also have ridiculously wonderful friends, a great job and a person that loves me. ALL OF ME from head to toe, big or small, fat or thin. I have a constant, loving kind, companion, to travel with, to laugh with to ease the pain during the bad times in life. Sadly all you have is anger and hatred. So I'll take being fat, I'd rather be overweight and full of love than an image of perfection and lonely. But on this final note I send you nothing but love and light and hope that one day you get even a tiny drop of what I have because it sure sounds lonely on that pedestal of yours up there. Photo by @kirstymackenziephotography
"El jet lag le hace cosas a una chica, como llorar irracionalmente debido al acoso virtual de gente que no sabe nada sobre ti. Bueno, tengo un mensaje a cualquier 'ser humano' que quiera atormentarme o intimidarme por mi tamaño, que quiera acosarme a partir de mis fotos o buscarme en las redes sociales. Toma asiento y disfruta el espectáculo, esta es mi vida feliz. (…)Tristemente todo lo que tienes es ira y odio", afirmó.
It's not brave to be in a Bikini guys, it's just not I don't deserve a medal or your praise when I put one on and share it on Instagram. Let's all get to a point where it's just normal for a woman to put on a bathing suit on her holiday and it not be a big deal. I felt cute AF today all size 24 of me 💅🏻💋 PS don't forget to follow my new page @theconfidencecorner & use #theconfidencecorner to be included 🌸🌺 Bikini is linked in my bio
El acoso que sufrió la joven repercutió en la prensa internacional, que destacó que uno de los comentarios en sus fotos en traje de baño decía "salven las ballenas".
Coming on this honeymoon has helped me in more ways than I could describe, before we came out to Mexico I was feeling low, worthless, a bad friend, a bad wife, a bad blogger. I hated my body, I was negative and not me. The sun, time with Dan being mostly naked (haha) has brought some life back into me, and some god damn passion. I've had time to think about my career and passions and in doing so I've decided to create something to give back to you all. Let me introduce you to @theconfidencecorner a page dedicated to sharing the amazing women I interact with all the time. This space is to help you all realise your beauty besides just what you like like. In turn I hope it will inspire more women to feel daring, confident and content in who they are. The page is naked right now like me in this photo but expect exciting things soon. I hope you will support me and if you would like to be featured please use the #theconfidencecorner Love you all. 💕
Además de bloguera, Thorpe escribe para una revista femenina británica sobre moda y estilo 'plus size'.
Thorpe resaltó que, si bien recibió los insultos durante su viaje a México, prefirió responderlos de vuelta a casa, en Londres. La inglesa aclaró que no dejó que eso le arruinara la luna de miel. Reconoció que ese tipo de comentario duele, pero que se niega a parar de defender lo que cree.
Sorry to get all poetic and cliche here but after watching the sun rise at the beach this morning sat with my husband I felt a huge weight lift off my shoulders. I've been feeling down lately, and so not myself and although all my problems can't be solved by a holiday, sunshine and fresh air is most definitely providing some clarity. Oh and unlimited Pina Colada's may or may not be helping things along. 🍸 ps swimsuit is @simplybeuk
