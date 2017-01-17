Proyecto artístico promueve la diversidad de la... vulva

A la ilustradora Hilde Atalanta le intrigó el hecho de que algunas mujeres recurren a la labioplastia, una cirugía plástica para reducir el tamaño de los labios menores de la vagina. Promotores de esa intervención quirúrgica argumentan que el procedimiento concede un "mejor aspecto visual" que influye en la autoestima de las pacientes.
"Ninguna mujer debería someterse a este tipo de procedimiento solo porque le gustaría tener una vulva como las que ve en internet, por ejemplo en la pornografía, o como suponen que los demás esperan que sea. Me cuesta ver lo lejos que pueden llegar tantas personas para lograr un visual perfecto", argumentó la holandesa en la página web de su proyecto artístico 'La galería de la vulva' (The Vulva Gallery, en inglés).
Whether you have a full bush, or you like to trim, shave, wax, laser or dye your pubic hair to match the hair on your head — it's your body and therefore it should be your own choice what to do with it. Do what feels best to you, what fits your needs and personal taste. Pubic hair is awesome, but shaving and trimming can be great too — as long as it feels right to you!
De acuerdo con Atalanta, estudios señalaron que el número de labioplastias en Inglaterra creció cinco veces entre 2001 y 2010. La holandesa busca que las mujeres se sientan naturalmente "vulvásticas", según una de sus ilustraciones.
✨You are vulvantastic!✨There are so many different vulvas in different shapes, sizes and colours, and these differences are what makes every person so amazing and unique. Why would we strive to be 'unique' individuals, wanting to stand out and be different from others — but at the same time want to have exactly the same body type as the ones we see on the Internet? We would get so bored if everyone looked the same, so let's celebrate our diversity, and respect and love the fact that we are all different!
Labios grandes, vaginas peludas, depiladas, blancas, negras o mestizas. Ningún formato o particularidad le escapa a los trazos de la ilustradora que conquistó rápidamente miles de seguidores en internet.
Hi dear followers! Feeling peachy? 🍑 I have awesome new postcards, prints and original drawings in my Etsy shop
✨10K followers! ✨Oh my! I'm astonished, this all happened so tremendously fast! I want to thank you all my dear friends and new followers by giving away a little present with all Vulva Gallery orders made today and Friday in my online shop
En los dibujos de Atalanta, hasta la menstruación se convierte en arte. Mientras algunas ilustraciones muestran la utilización de absorbentes internos con el sutil detalle de un cordón colgado, corazones rojos simulan gotas de sangre en delicadas imágenes.
On days like these, be gentle to yourself. Eat well, take it slow, take a bath or a nap if you feel you need to. Do whatever feels best to you. And never feel ashamed of having your period, because it is as normal and natural as breathing and smiling
Never feel ashamed of having your period. It's as natural as breathing and smiling 🌿 Be gentle to yourself, sleep well, eat well and be patient with your body. If you have the luxury of being able to choose menstrual products: there are many different options these days. If you want to stick to regular tampons/pads, see if you can use organic tampons/pads (made without chemicals). You can also go greener and use menstrual cups (those are also cheaper on long term!). Or choose one of the many other options — as long as you choose what feels best to you and what fits your anatomy and preferences
Las vulvas artísticas también se convirtieron en productos como calendarios, libretas, carteras y postales.
Just wanted to share this one with you as well. I love it's simplicity 💕 Still available in my Etsy shop
