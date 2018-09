Vostok 2018, los ejercicios militares más grandes en la historia de Rusia

© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky

© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service

© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

© Sputnik / Alexei Nikolsky

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

© Sputnik / Alexei Nikolsky

© Sputnik / Alexei Nikolsky

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

© Sputnik / Sergei Guneev

© Sputnik / The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service

© Sputnik / The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

© Foto : The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov

© Sputnik / The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation