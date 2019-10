El nuevo viejo rol de los militares ecuatorianos en la política

ICYMI: #USNSComfort wrapped up its first mission in #Manta, #Ecuador. During a 6-day mission, 320 medical professionals from #USNavy and 7 partner nations provided care to 7,799 patients performing more than 120 surgeries aboard ship. #EnduringPromisehttps://t.co/9js8cOO3hU pic.twitter.com/RW2syDjlmu