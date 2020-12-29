Un potente sismo sacude Croacia | Vídeo

M6.3 #earthquake (#potres) strikes 44 km SE of Zagreb - Centar (#Croatia) 12 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/1NS1FchWGP— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 29, 2020
This detection is automatic & not seismically verified. It often precedes seismic detection https://t.co/nt5dn5X3al pic.twitter.com/9WE8i9t4ze— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 29, 2020
A strong and shallow magnitude 6.5 earthquake a few minutes ago in Croatia, ~40km southeast of Zagreb. We can probably expect quite strong shaking and hence some damage to buildings from this earthquake. pic.twitter.com/bHdm3yoIqt— Dr Stephen Hicks 🇪🇺 (@seismo_steve) December 29, 2020
El sismo se registró a las 11.19 hora local (10.19 GMT) con el epicentro ubicado a 46 km de la capital croata, Zagreb.
El foco del terremoto, según los sismólogos, se localizó a 10 km de profundidad.
