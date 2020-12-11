Varias personas fueron arrolladas en el este de Londres por un automóvil | Vídeos, fotos

El incidente tuvo lugar en el distrito londinense de Hackney, en el área de Stamford Hill.
Según la Policía, este caso no está relacionado con el terrorismo. Por el momento se desconoce el número oficial de heridos.
No se han realizado arrestos en relación con el accidente automovilístico, agregó el comunicado del Met.
#UPDATE | Officers are at the scene of a collision in #StamfordHill, N6.— Hackney Police (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MPSHackney) December 11, 2020
A car is reported to have mounted the pavement and struck a number of pedestrians.
At this early stage, this incident is not being treated as terror-related.https://t.co/KCYKgNyL1G
A car has reportedly ploughed into pedestrians in the Stamford Hill area of Hackney, East London, leaving several injured.https://t.co/b5ZJARVmt5 pic.twitter.com/TdABmmiieb— Active-Patriot (@PatriotActive66) December 11, 2020
#StamfordHill— London 999 Feed (@999London) December 11, 2020
All emergency services are at the scene dealing with the incident and a police cordon remains in place.
Met Police say no arrests have been made.
2/2 pic.twitter.com/Na1dMVh8Pm
