Un muerto y varios heridos en un incidente con arma blanca en el Reino Unido

"Podemos confirmar que hemos iniciado una investigación por asesinato tras los incidentes ocurridos en el centro de la ciudad de Birmingham durante la noche. Un hombre ha fallecido trágicamente. Otro hombre y una mujer han sido heridos de gravedad y otros cinco también han resultado heridos, aunque su vida no corre peligro", dijo la Policía en un comunicado.
Los apuñalamientos tuvieron lugar entre las 23:30 y las 01:20 GMT.
#BREAKING | We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night's events.— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 6, 2020
A man has died and another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries. Five others have also been injured. Full story ⬇️https://t.co/zM79l7hJWV
”At 12:30am police were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre. We immediately attended, a number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.” @mi6rogue can confirm this was part of a 12-hour long fight between youth gangs. #Birmingham... pic.twitter.com/jpI2Zvx5UB— MI6 Rogue (@mi6rogue) September 6, 2020
La Policía descarta que se trate de un ataque terrorista o de un crimen de odio, informa la agencia Press Association.
El superintendente de la Policía, Steve Graham, cuyo discurso fue transmitido por el canal Sky News, declaró que la Policía está bajo la pista de un sospechoso.
