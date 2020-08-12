Descarrila un tren en Escocia | Fotos, vídeo

"Se reporta al menos un muerto", publicó el medio en su cuenta de Twitter.
A major emergency services response is under way after a train derailed in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire. At least one person is understood to have died.https://t.co/V8ynwMWrgQ— LBC (@LBC) August 12, 2020
A su vez, el diario Scotsman, citando sus fuentes, comunicó que el fallecido era el conductor del tren.
Smoke billowing from a derailed train in Scotland, with a whole line of ambulances nearby. Reports of serious injuries pic.twitter.com/LtIOUWsfQz— Gavin Coote (@GavinCoote) August 12, 2020
Train derailment between Stonehaven (near Carmont), Aberdeenshire, Scotland.— Thomas Athelney (@tomathelney) August 12, 2020
Según los medios, el tren se cayó de un terraplén cerca de la ciudad de Stonehaven, en el condado de Aberdeenshire.
Tras el accidente se produjo un incendio y se reportan víctimas.
La ministra principal de Escocia, Nicola Sturgeon, calificó el accidente de "extremadamente grave".
"Es un incidente extremadamente grave. Recibí información preliminar de los ferroviarios y representantes de los servicios de emergencia, continúan manteniéndome informada. Todos mis pensamientos están con los involucrados en el accidente", escribió la ministra en su cuenta de Twitter.
This is an extremely serious incident. I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved. https://t.co/veKAgMwZ36— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 12, 2020
El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, expresó su pésame por el siniestro y agradeció a los servicios de emergencia por su trabajo en el lugar.
"Me entristece saber del muy grave accidente en Aberdeenshire, y ahora mis pensamientos están con todos los afectados. Gracias a los servicios de emergencia que operan sobre el terreno", escribió Johnson en su cuenta de Twitter.
I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2020
