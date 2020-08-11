Borrell insta a cesar la violencia contra los manifestantes en Bielorrusia

"La represión violenta y las detenciones de manifestantes pacíficos en Bielorrusia deben cesar. El pueblo bielorruso tiene derecho a la democracia y a elecciones libres y justas", escribió Borrell en su cuenta de Twitter.
Violent repression and arrests of peaceful protesters in #Belarus have to stop.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 11, 2020
Belarusian people have right to democracy and free and fair elections.
Following closely the developments and working on EU response and EU 27 declaration with Foreign Affairs Council Ministers.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)