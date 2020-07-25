Varios muertos tras un choque de una avioneta contra un edificio en Alemania | Vídeo, foto

Según el medio, entre los heridos hay un niño.
Three people have died & two have been injured including a child after a small plane collided with a hot-air balloon before crashing into an apartment building in #Wesel, Germany.pic.twitter.com/B7RcA8SJvH— Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) July 25, 2020
Por su parte, el periódico Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung informó que el accidente dejó dos muertos y dos heridos.
DEVELOPING: Three killed and several injured when a small plane crashes into a housing block in #Wesel #Germany Saturday https://t.co/51Xr8Epboe via @dwnews pic.twitter.com/tQiQClYUsK— newsbellglobal (@newsbellglobal) July 25, 2020
De momento se desconoce la causa de lo ocurrido.
