Un terremoto de magnitud 5,3 sacude la capital de Croacia l Fotos

El terremoto se produjo a las 05.24 GMT con epicentro a siete kilómetros de Zagreb y a una profundidad de 10 kilómetros.
Zagreb hit by 5.3 magnitude earthquake ~30 minutes ago just as full lockdown started. Now everyone’s outside grouped in front of their buildings. This won’t help. pic.twitter.com/QPzAIqUSkM— Filip Radelic (@fichek) March 22, 2020
Like this Corona is not enough, strong earthquake in Zagreb this morning. Seems all people are ok, some buildings are damaged, top of Zagreb cathedral went down! pic.twitter.com/s1oNnqVIK7— Herman 🇭🇷 (@Herman_Cro) March 22, 2020
5,3 earthquake hits Zagreb in the early Sunday morning. Lots of damage, especially to the historic city center, no human casualties. Picture author unknown @ZDFwien @BBrihil @wc_ulrich pic.twitter.com/5rhrxi8Bbv— Marijan Vrdoljak (@mvrdoljak) March 22, 2020
Por el momento no ha trascendido información sobre posibles víctimas humanas o destrucciones.
