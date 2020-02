Ocean Viking rescata a 84 migrantes en el Mediterráneo | Fotos

🔴BREAKING! #MSF & @SOSMedIntl teams onboard #OceanViking have just rescued 84 people from a dangerously overcrowded wooden boat, 71 NM from the coast of #Libya. Luckily weather conditions were calm, as none of the survivors onboard the unseaworthy vessel were wearing lifejackets pic.twitter.com/3OcBpJITxk