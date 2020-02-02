La policía abate a una mujer armada con un cuchillo en Bélgica

A stabbing attack was reported in #Gent #Gant in #Belgium 🇧🇪 northwest on Sunday, according to Belgian media



The attacker assaulted two people and was shot by police. It is unclear whether there are injuries in the incidenthttps://t.co/UoH3ZOyfNQhttps://t.co/7rsd85FC2Q pic.twitter.com/iZICgAJgDG