La policía abate a una mujer armada con un cuchillo en Bélgica

Dos personas resultaron heridas en el incidente de apuñalamiento en la calle Bevrijdingslaan. Las víctimas fueron trasladadas de inmediato al hospital.
"Se está realizando la investigación, haremos comentarios más adelante", dijo la fiscalía.
#Update: The attacker in #Ghent, #Belgium was reportedly hit in the hand. Whether the victims he attacked with his knife suffered injuries is not clear. pic.twitter.com/utqbCgSHXO— ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) February 2, 2020
A stabbing attack was reported in #Gent #Gant in #Belgium 🇧🇪 northwest on Sunday, according to Belgian media— Saad (@SaadAbedine) February 2, 2020
The attacker assaulted two people and was shot by police. It is unclear whether there are injuries in the incidenthttps://t.co/UoH3ZOyfNQhttps://t.co/7rsd85FC2Q pic.twitter.com/iZICgAJgDG
Unas horas antes varias personas fueron acuchilladas por un desconocido en Streatham, al sur de la capital británica, en un "incidente" que la Policía Metropolitana considera de índole "terrorista".
