La policía de Londres abate a un hombre en un "incidente relacionado con terrorismo"

El ataque que dejó varios heridos ha sucedido en Streatham. La policía acordonó la zona donde se encontraba el agresor.
#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
Large police presence in #Streatham - air ambulance, police heli. Unconfirmed reports of shooting on High Road. pic.twitter.com/USWfauyM3o— Dan Smith (@DanSmithNews) February 2, 2020
Looks like this was another terror attack in London. Armed officers run away from the attacker after he was shot dead because he had a device strapped to him.— Mark (@markantro) February 2, 2020
Im sick of this. Time to move out of London.#streatham pic.twitter.com/OHEcez3G7z
Más información en breve.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)