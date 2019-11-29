Reportan un tiroteo en el Puente de Londres | Vídeos

"Se cree que el individuo empezó a atacar a la gente con un cuchillo y luego fue abatido por la Policía armada", dice el medio.
We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates. If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground.— MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 29, 2019
Police shouting for everyone to move away. Real panic setting in at London Bridge. Rumours of a shooting? pic.twitter.com/vBZoKu73za— Timothy Johnson (@timtj) November 29, 2019
Shots fired near London Bridge hospital. pic.twitter.com/ssusCfJRge— Farid Qureshi (@faridque) November 29, 2019
@BBCNews Security incident at London Bridge. Armed police. Gunshots fired. pic.twitter.com/OMa1haGg1a— Shash (@ShashD) November 29, 2019
El propio Scotland Yard, entretanto, informó haber enviado agentes a la zona del puente de Londres luego de recibir un aviso sobre un ataque con arma blanca en una instalación en las inmediaciones del puente.
"Un hombre fue detenido por la Policía. Creemos que hay varios heridos", tuiteó la Policía metropolitana.
Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019
Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.
A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.
Según Sky News, al menos cinco personas resultaron heridas en el incidente.
El puente de Londres está cerrado por el momento.
La Policía aconseja a los ciudadanos evitar la zona.
