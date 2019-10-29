La UE aprueba formalmente la prórroga del Brexit

"Los 27 de la UE aprobaron formalmente la extensión. Podría ser la última. Por favor, aprovechen lo mejor posible este tiempo", se dirigió Tusk a los británicos.
To my British friends,— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 29, 2019
The EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time.
I also want to say goodbye to you as my mission here is coming to an end. I will keep my fingers crossed for you.
Más información en breve.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)