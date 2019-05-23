Acordonan la residencia de Theresa May en Downing Street por un objeto sospechoso

La Policía cierra las calles alrededor de la residencia de la primera ministra británica en Londres mientras investiga el objeto sospechoso.
#Breaking: Whitehall in #London in the #UK is on lock down as police is investigating a 'suspected item left behind' pic.twitter.com/OA5W9GXjYO— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) May 23, 2019
#Update: Police have cornered of the streets leading to Whitehall in #London, as the building is on lockdown and people are being pushed back to investigate a suspected item left behind. #UK Picture Credit: @JamieLinks pic.twitter.com/scygdHwyMI— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) May 23, 2019
En su página oficial de Twitter, la Policía informó que se han realizado cierres temporales en la calle Whitehall.
Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience— MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) May 23, 2019
Más tarde, la Policía comunicó en su cuenta de Twitter que se trataba de una falsa alarma y que no había hallado ningún objeto peligroso. Las calles aledañas a Downing Street se reabrirán pronto.
Happy to update the item concerned has now been fully assessed and deemed non-suspicious. Roads will be reopened shortly. Thanks again for your patience and cooperation— MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) May 23, 2019
