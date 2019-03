Monumento al movimiento MeToo se instalará en Suecia

The #MeToo rising will get a statue at the main square of Umeå, north Sweden.

It's a puma (/panther/cougar) roaring on a pedestal 3 meters up, for a total of 4.3 meters and is named "Listen".

It will have a red-ish lacquer and a mouth as if of gold.

Here are sketches.

