Varios heridos en un tiroteo en Berlín (vídeos)

Large number of armed police at ongoing incident at Berliner Dom. #berlin #berlinerdom pic.twitter.com/SLP6voUI1A— Arjan Koenders (@ArjanKoenders1) June 3, 2018
Se precisa que un policía disparó contra una persona dentro de la Catedral, mientras que otro policía resultó herido.
Police officer reportedly shoots man at Berlin Cathedral #Germany. #Berlin #berlinerdom. Ambulance witnessed at the location. Incident ongoing. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/hqIc2LCyta— Intelligence Fusion (@IntellFusion) June 3, 2018
En total, comunicó el medio, dos personas resultaron heridas.
#Berlin: Armed police officers are at the scene of a shooting incident at Berlin Cathedral. Berlin Police say they have shot and injured a man at Berlin Cathedral. (Video: @ArjanKoenders1) pic.twitter.com/nMWr9aGctD— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) June 3, 2018
La policía, por su parte, informó a través de su cuenta de Twitter que su agente disparó contra un alborotador, hiriéndole en la pierna.
