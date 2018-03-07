Reportan un ataque con cuchillo en Viena

Según los datos preliminares, un hombre habría atacado indiscriminadamente a múltiples transeúntes en el barrio residencial de Praterstrasse. El atacante hirió al menos a tres personas y huyó de la zona.
#BREAKING #UPDATE #Vienna 3 People are injured after a stabbing attack in vienna, suspect is on the run pic.twitter.com/HuCv2NehoK— BNS (@Breakingservice) March 7, 2018
Los agentes de la Policía y las unidades especiales del Interior están desplegados en el lugar de los hechos.
#BREAKING NEWS: 3 PEOPLE INJURED AFTER A MASS STABBING ATTACK IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA pic.twitter.com/gBjxymsZP6— BREAKING NEWS (@NewsAlertHQ) March 7, 2018
Los motivos del ataque son todavía desconocidos. Los medios informan que las víctimas están todas entre 40 y 50 años de edad.
First pictures from the scene of the knife attack in central Vienna, Austria. Police officers have sealed the area off. Investigation, manhunt ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Ot6qjlvQUt— BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) March 7, 2018
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)