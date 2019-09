El español José Luis Rodrigo, plata del concurso de belleza Mister Global

As predicted by Missosology, #MisterGlobal2019 is Korea‘s Jong Woo Kim!

1st runner-up: Tunisia | Houssem Saïdi

2nd runner-up: Spain | Jose Luis Rodrigo

3rd runner-up: Switzerland | Kenan Murseli

4th runner-up: Dominican Republic | Braulio Encarnación#MisterGlobal pic.twitter.com/HXUIpBDlaf