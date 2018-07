Arranca la huelga de los trabajadores de Amazon en Madrid

Wondering how you can help @amazonenlucha with the #AmazonStrike in Spain?



1. Don't order during #AmazonPrimeDay — July 16-18

2. Contribute to their strike fund

3. Tell @JeffBezos that he is a slave driver



International #solidarity! ✊🏿✊🏽✊🏼#1u #IWW #HuelgaPrimeDay @CGT pic.twitter.com/aKSpJpihlq