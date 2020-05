La lluvia de meteoros Eta Acuáridas se podrá disfrutar en América del Sur

Skywatchers have an exciting month of cosmic phenomena in May.

May 5: Halley's Comet Eta Aquarids meteor shower.

May 7: The Super Flower Moon.

MAY 13: Comet SWAN will be closest to the Earth.

May 23: Comet Atlas will be the closest to earth.