La nave de carga estadounidense Dragon llega a la EEI | Vídeo

Capture confirmed. At 5:05am ET, the @SpaceX #Dragon cargo spacecraft was captured with the @Space_Station's robotic arm by @Astro_Luca and @AstroDrewMorgan. Dragon is delivering over 5,700 pounds of science and supplies. Watch: https://t.co/DxgojCBOHv#AskNASA pic.twitter.com/bRuKBq1Lg7