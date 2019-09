La nave Soyuz MS-15, lista para llevar al espacio al primer cosmonauta emiratí

The State Commission has confirmed the #SoyuzMS15 crewed spacecraft prime crew composition:



👨‍🚀🇷🇺 Soyuz Commander — Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos;

👩‍🚀🇺🇸 Flight Engineer-1 — Jessica Meir of NASA;

👨‍🚀🇦🇪 Flight Engineer-2 — Hazza Al Mansouri (UAE) pic.twitter.com/yRnZ1XYj4O