Como si una mosca se estrellara: así choca un asteroide contra Júpiter (vídeo)

El acontecimiento tuvo lugar en la mitad sur del ecuador del planeta. La misma donde desde hace tres siglos gira una violenta tormenta que desde la Tierra se conoce como la Gran Mancha Roja.
Here's an animation that's more representative of how fast the flash on #Jupiter occurred. Unfortunately, I couldn't make this work without cutting out 6 frames for every 7. pic.twitter.com/POQynVOlA8— Chappel Astro (@ChappelAstro) August 8, 2019
Single frame and DeTeCt output image of the potential impact on #Jupiter. pic.twitter.com/kjZZgOYlQf— Chappel Astro (@ChappelAstro) August 7, 2019
Two views of #Jupiter early on 7 August 2019 with the flash I recorded. Left shows the moment of impact at 4:07 UTC. Right is an RGB image. pic.twitter.com/xPmS8MMFhc— Chappel Astro (@ChappelAstro) August 8, 2019
No es la primera vez que se logra filmar un asteroide que choca contra Júpiter. Se volvió a conseguir el 19 de julio de 2009.
