La India lanza con éxito su misión lunar Chandrayaan 2 (fotos)

"El GSLVMkIII-M1 [vehículo de lanzamiento de satélites geosincronizados] despega de Sriharikota con Chandrayaan 2 a bordo", tuiteó la ISRO.
#ISRO#GSLVMkIII-M1 lifts-off from Sriharikota carrying #Chandrayaan2— ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019
Our updates will continue. pic.twitter.com/oNQo3LB38S
#GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injects #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit— ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019
Here's the view of #Chandrayaan2 separation#ISRO pic.twitter.com/GG3oDIxduG
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)