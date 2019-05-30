El cohete Protón-M despega con satélite Yamal-601 desde Baikonur

Se trata del primer lanzamiento del cohete Protón-M este año.
#Yamal601: T+09:42 min → third stage shutdown and separation of the Briz-M upper stage.— РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) May 30, 2019
Mission will have five burns of the Briz-M upper stage and is a 9h long mission, with spacecraft separation to take place at T+9h 13m. pic.twitter.com/eGyGyRZyUL
Tras 10 minutos del despegue, el bloque acelerador Briz-M con el satélite Yamal-601 se separó de la tercera etapa del cohete.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)