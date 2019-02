Amor por el espacio: un astrofotógrafo te muestra la Luna como nunca antes la viste

View this post on Instagram

I created an 81 megapixel image of Tuesdays moon. This is a reprocess of the one I posted on Wednesday, which had considerable noise I tried to disguise as stars. If you want to download the high resolution version for a phone or computer background, follow the link in my bio to my Reddit, where I just posted one to r/space. Same link if you want to buy a print……. #orion #skywatcher #skywatchertelescope #oriontelescopes #astrophotography #astronomy #nightphotography #space #sonyalpha #sonyalpha7ii #slypark #sonyimages #nightphotography #sacramentophotographer #amateurastronomy #amateurastrophotography #amateurastronomer #spacenerd #cosmos #astro #starrynight #milkyway #nightshooters #universe #telescope #astrophotographer #stargazers #deepspace #lunar #moon #earthshine

