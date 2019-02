La Vía Láctea tiene una forma distinta a lo que se creía (fotos)

* Galactic twist: The Milky Way's disk is warped Astronomy Magazine * Milky Way is warped and twisted, not flat The Guardian * Milky Way is 'S-shaped', 3D map reveals, in a new way of looking at our celestial home ABC News * View full coverage on… https://t.co/ETEtne3bZt pic.twitter.com/cFahKkc0Jp