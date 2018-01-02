Descubre las imágenes más espectaculares de la primera superluna de 2018 (fotos)

En Instagram aparecieron numerosas imágenes capturadas por los usuarios de Rusia, EEUU, Gran Bretaña, España, China y otros países del mundo.
The first #SuperMoon of 2018 looking like it was sledging down the slopes as it appeared over the Ochil hills #supermoon2018 #NewYearsDay @StormHour @bbcweather pic.twitter.com/oCgDojalkS— Brian Smith (@ibri_clacks) 1 января 2018 г.
Los moscovitas pudieron observar el satélite aproximadamente a la una de la noche.
Last nights mega-sized game of Plinko, or the Wolf-Supermoon rising through the wind farm? @StormHour #wolfmoon #supermoon #indiana pic.twitter.com/saE5xs3Ehe— Tom Jones (@tomjones_foto) 2 января 2018 г.
La agencia espacial NASA también compartió una foto de la superluna.
The supermoon is here! Be sure to bundle up then lead your “pack” outside to view the #WolfMoon 🐺, the most super of the three supermoons this winter! pic.twitter.com/Pjddyd4Flu— NASA (@NASA) 2 января 2018 г.
