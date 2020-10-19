Adele hace explotar Instagram con un anuncio muy emocionante

Han pasado casi 12 años desde su última aparición en este programa de la cadena estadounidense NBC, y Adele está muy emocionada. También destacó que había sido precisamente este espacio el que impulsó su carrera en EEUU (siendo ella una cantante británica).
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻
"¡Maldita sea, estoy tan emocionada con esto! Y también absolutamente aterrorizada! Mi primera aparición como anfitriona y lo voy a hacer en SNL!!!!", escribió la cantante junto a una foto que muestra tres notas adhesivas marcadas como 24 de octubre, Adele y H.E.R., que será la invitada musical de la noche.
Esta publicación no tardó en generar emociones entre sus seguidores, que le dieron al botón 'Me Gusta' más de 1,7 millones de veces en menos de 24 horas.
Desde su debut en 1975, SNL sigue siendo uno de los shows más populares en la televisión estadounidense. Se caracteriza por burlarse de los políticos y las celebridades. El programa comenzó su temporada número 46 el 3 de octubre.
En abril, tras el inicio de la pandemia, SNL comenzó a salir como Saturday Night Live At Home, donde los miembros del elenco actuaban en sketches grabados desde sus casas.
