Registrarse
17:34 GMT19 Octubre 2020
En directo
    Buscar
    COVID-19
    Contagiados:
     
    Recuperados:
     
    Fallecidos:
     
    JHU CSSE
    La cantante estadounidense, Adele

    Adele hace explotar Instagram con un anuncio muy emocionante

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Entretenimiento
    URL corto
    0 0 0
    Síguenos en
    https://cdnmundo3.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/13/1093175541_0:0:3082:1734_1200x675_80_0_0_e4822e665b16a92e721df252f4ac9d25.jpg
    Sputnik Mundo
    https://mundo.sputniknews.com/entretenimiento/202010191093175602-adele-hace-explotar-instagram-con-un-anuncio-muy-emocionante/

    La cantante Adele ha confirmado que será la presentadora del legendario programa humorístico Saturday Night Live (SNL) el 24 de octubre.

    Han pasado casi 12 años desde su última aparición en este programa de la cadena estadounidense NBC, y Adele está muy emocionada. También destacó que había sido precisamente este espacio el que impulsó su carrera en EEUU (siendo ella una cantante británica).

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻

    Публикация от Adele (@adele)

    "¡Maldita sea, estoy tan emocionada con esto! Y también absolutamente aterrorizada! Mi primera aparición como anfitriona y lo voy a hacer en SNL!!!!", escribió la cantante junto a una foto que muestra tres notas adhesivas marcadas como 24 de octubre, Adele y H.E.R., que será la invitada musical de la noche.

    Esta publicación no tardó en generar emociones entre sus seguidores, que le dieron al botón 'Me Gusta' más de 1,7 millones de veces en menos de 24 horas. 

    Adele, cantante británica
    © Foto : Instagram/adele
    Critican a Adele por su nueva foto en bikini
    Adele ha mantenido un perfil bajo desde su gira mundial de 2017, pero se rumorea que está grabando su cuarto álbum. A lo largo de este tiempo la cantante también pasó por una proceso de separación con su marido, Simon Konecki. Últimamente la estrella británica ha perdido bastante peso. 

    Desde su debut en 1975, SNL sigue siendo uno de los shows más populares en la televisión estadounidense. Se caracteriza por burlarse de los políticos y las celebridades. El programa comenzó su temporada número 46 el 3 de octubre.

    En abril, tras el inicio de la pandemia, SNL comenzó a salir como Saturday Night Live At Home, donde los miembros del elenco actuaban en sketches grabados desde sus casas.

    Etiquetas:
    celebridades, televisión, redes sociales, Adele, cantante
    Normas comunitariasDiscusión
    Comentar vía SputnikComentar vía Facebook
    Noticias
    Todas las noticias
    Todas las noticias
    Te podría gustar
    Multimedia
    Estas son las mejores fotos meteorológicas del año
    Santiago de Chile arde en protestas contra el Gobierno
    Santiago de Chile arde en protestas contra el Gobierno
    El histórico acuerdo entre Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Israel y Bahréin en detalle
    El histórico acuerdo entre Israel, EAU y Bahréin en detalle
    Regístrese
    Iniciar sesiónPolítica de Privacidad
    Recuperación de contraseña
    captcha
    Iniciar sesiónPolítica de Privacidad
    Registrarse
    ¿Tiene usted una cuenta en mundo.sputniknews.com?
    No
    Registrarse
    avatar

    Hola,

    No tengo una cuenta en mundo.sputniknews.com
    Regístrese¿Olvidó su contraseña?Política de Privacidad
    Registrarse
    avatar

    Hola,

    Iniciar sesión
    Tengo una cuenta en mundo.sputniknews.com
    Eliminar cuenta
    ¿Está seguro que desea eliminar su cuenta de mundo.sputniknews.com?
    No
    ¡Su cuenta ha sido eliminada! Usted puede restaurar su cuenta durante los próximos 30 días al hacer clic en el enlace enviado a su dirección
    Cerrar
    avatar

    Hola, !

    Nos comprotemos a proteger su información personal, por lo que hemos actualizado nuestra Política de privacidad para cumplir el Reglamento General de Protección de Datos (GDPR, por sus siglas en inglés), la nueva regulación de la UE que entró en vigor el 25 de mayo de 2018.

    Por favor, revise nuestra Política de privacidad. Allí encontrará los detalles sobre el tipo de datos que recolectamos, cómo hacemos uso de estos y los derechos de protección de datos.

    Dado que ya ha compartido sus datos personales con nosotros al crear su cuenta personal, para seguir usándola, por favor, marque la siguiente casilla:

    Si no quiere que continuemos procesando sus datos, por favor, haga clic aquí para eliminar su cuenta.

    Si tiene dudas o preguntas sobre nuestra Política de privacidad, por favor, contáctenos vía privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Normas comunitarias

    El registro y la autorización del usuario en las páginas web de Sputnik a través de una o varias cuentas implica la aceptación de las siguientes reglas y condiciones de uso.

    El usuario se compromete a respetar la legislación nacional e internacional, a dirigirse de forma respetuosa a los demás participantes en los foros, a los otros lectores, así como a las personas mencionadas en las noticias y reportajes.

    La administración se reserva el derecho a eliminar los comentarios realizados en otro idioma distinto al usado en el contenido principal del material presentado.

    Los comentarios publicados por los usuarios en todas las versiones de la web sputniknews.com pueden ser editados.

    El comentario del usuario será eliminado si:

    • no se corresponde con la materia comentada;
    • incita al odio, la discriminación racial, étnica, religiosa, social, sexual o menoscaba los derechos de las minorías;
    • viola los derechos de los menores, pudiéndoles provocar daños de cualquier índole, en especial morales;
    • contiene ideas de carácter extremista y terrorista o que inciten a cometer acciones ilegales;
    • contiene insultos, amenazas contra otros usuarios, individuos u organizaciones, denigra la dignidad o perjudica su reputación comercial;
    • contiene insultos o mensajes que expresan una falta de respeto al personal que trabaja en Sputnik;
    • viola la privacidad, divulga datos personales de terceros sin su consentimiento, revela secretos sobre la correspondencia particular;
    • contiene descripciones o hace referencia a escenas de violencia y crueldad hacia los animales;
    • contiene informaciones sobre métodos de suicidio o incita a cometerlo;
    • persigue objetivos comerciales, contiene publicidad engañosa, propaganda política ilegal o enlaces hacia otros recursos ‘online’ que contengan tales informaciones;
    • promueve productos o servicios de terceros sin la debida autorización;
    • contiene lenguaje ofensivo y obscenidades;
    • contiene correo no deseado ("spam"), promueve el envío de estos mensajes o servicios de correo masivo y recursos para ganar dinero en Internet;
    • promueve el consumo de narcóticos o sustancias psicotrópicas, contiene informaciones sobre su producción y utilización;
    • contiene enlaces a virus u otro software dañino;
    • forma parte de acciones de movilización, en las que se envían grandes volúmenes de comentarios con contenido idéntico o similar ("flash mob");
    • el autor envía un gran número de mensajes incoherentes, cuyo significado sea difícil o, incluso, imposible de entender ("flood");
    • el autor viola las reglas de comportamiento en internet, mostrando un comportamiento agresivo, humillante o abusivo ("trolling");
    • el autor del mensaje no acata las reglas básicas del lenguaje y su texto contiene en su mayoría letras mayúsculas o no tiene los espacios correspondientes entre palabras, por ejemplo.

    La administración tiene derecho a bloquear el acceso del usuario a la página o a eliminar su cuenta sin previo aviso en caso de una violación de las normas de publicación de comentarios o si en sus acciones existen indicios de violencia.

    El usuario puede iniciar la recuperación del acceso a su cuenta enviando un mail a la siguiente dirección: moderator.mundo@sputniknews.com

    El mensaje debe contener:

    • Asunto: Restauración de la cuenta/desbloqueo del acceso
    • Nombre de acceso del usuario
    • Las explicaciones sobre el motivo de las acciones que acabaron en una violación de las reglas y en el consiguiente bloqueo.

    La restauración de la cuenta o el desbloqueo del acceso se efectuarán sólo si los moderadores lo consideran adecuado.

    En caso de violación reiterada de las condiciones de uso y un nuevo bloqueo, el acceso del usuario no podrá ser restaurado y, en consecuencia, el bloqueo será definitivo.

    Para comunicarse con el equipo de moderadores, por favor, escriba al siguiente correo electrónico: moderator.mundo@sputniknews.com

    Iniciar sesión
    Regístrese¿Olvidó su contraseña?Política de Privacidad
    Ok
    Notificaciones Sputnik

    Suscríbase a las notificaciones push de Sputnik Mundo

    SuscribirseCancelar