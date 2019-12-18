Los fans felicitan a Billie Eilish por su cumpleaños: "Eres un ángel" | Fotos

Los fans de la intérprete de Bad Guy se apresuraron a felicitar a su ídolo musical e inundaron Twitter con publicaciones dedicadas a su cantante favorita.
Happy Birthday!!!! @billieeilish ❤❤❤— 𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘳 (@jamirmelvinnn) December 18, 2019
She's 18 now!!!😍😍😍#HappyBirthdayBillie pic.twitter.com/Yxs3b89VH4
¡Feliz cumpleaños!!! ¡Ahora tienes 18 años!!
#HappyBirthdayBillie @billieeilish please stay being so true to yourself and not giving a fuck about them haters. and you're a woman now omg pic.twitter.com/0yc2LtjPsW— oberlin (@tayloritionism) December 18, 2019
¡Feliz cumpleaños! Por favor, sigue siendo fiel a ti misma y que no te importen un carajo los haters. Y ahora eres una mujer, Dios mío
Hoy le decimos FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS a la persona que nos da la razón de ser como fandom.— Billie Eilish Argentina Oficial (@BiIlieEilishARG) December 18, 2019
18 años, que locura, verla crecer y conseguir todo lo que esta logrando.
FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS @billieeilish Te amamos demasiado.#HappyBirthdayBillie pic.twitter.com/TXTg1yx1IZ
Happy 18th birthday to the most adorable Billie Eilish. I love you!!💚#HappyBirthdayBillie pic.twitter.com/IgS2E8yw8d— 𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚🦋 (@julianalouraine) December 18, 2019
Feliz cumpleaños a la más adorable Billie Eilish. ¡Te quiero!!
Happy Birthday to this incredibly talented baby#HappyBirthdayBillie pic.twitter.com/lOhaZ8rYyy— 🅴 𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖏 FINE LINE (@estep_aguiarr) December 18, 2019
Feliz cumpleaños a esta chica increíblemente talentosa
#HappyBirthdayBillie— 🥑 вєliche (@aeyelashAnny) December 18, 2019
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLIEEEEEEpic.twitter.com/3XZLrngbS2
Feliz cumpleaños Billieeeeee
you are an angel#HappyBirthdayBillie pic.twitter.com/WcQLWSeKMN— billie eilish pics (@postsbillie) December 18, 2019
Eres un ángel
#happybirthdaybillie happy birthday to the one of the beautiful and inspiring women of the year. billie i hope you have an amazing day and hope you get all the love you deserve from us and from your lovely family ❤️ happy 18th babe you’re legal now !!— clo ☆ (@xannyfeels) December 18, 2019
edit: @/ickybillie pic.twitter.com/1qnwOyD6J9
Feliz cumpleaños a una de las mujeres más hermosas e inspiradoras del año. Billie, espero que tengas un día maravilloso y tengas todo el amor que te mereces de tu encantadora familia. ¡Feliz 18, cariño, ya eres mayor de edad!
felices 18 años mi rayito de sol— rocio is seeing harry (@eiIisharry) December 18, 2019
espero que siempre seas muy feliz, sigas cumpliendo cada meta que te propongas y que esa sonrisa nunca se apague.
gracias por aparecer en mi vida y cambiarla de una manera increíble.
te amo mucho y nos vemos el próximo año.#HappyBirthdayBillie pic.twitter.com/QbRtRcCi55
En 2018, la joven cantante fue nominada a varios premios Grammy y reconocida como la Mujer del año por la revista Billboard.
