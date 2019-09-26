El secreto de Becky G

#CNS could mean so many things in spanish:



- Con Ningún Secreto

- Cuenta/Calla Nuestro Secreto

- Caliente Noche de Sexo

- Cuida Nuestro Secreto

- Con Nuestro Secreto



it could be any of the above and even more 🤯🥵pic.twitter.com/vm2FutLFNP