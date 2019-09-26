El secreto de Becky G

La cantante estadounidense Becky G publicó en su cuenta de Twitter un mensaje con el hashtag #BeckyHasAnotherSecret, sin revelar detalle alguno.
Soooo... #BeckyHasAnotherSecret 🖤— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) September 26, 2019
Media hora después, en la cuenta de Twitter del grupo surcoreano BTS apareció la respuesta, que también contenía un secreto. Becky G contestó al enigmático mensaje con una serie de emojis.
🤫🤭👀 @BTS_twt #CNS https://t.co/F9hT7kCbDz— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) September 26, 2019
Ambas publicaciones contenían también el hashtag #CNS, que despertó curiosidad en los internautas y hasta llegó a los trends en Corea del Sur.
#CNS could mean so many things in spanish:— 𝖑𝖔𝖚𝖎𝖘𝖊 (@allnightkook) September 26, 2019
- Con Ningún Secreto
- Cuenta/Calla Nuestro Secreto
- Caliente Noche de Sexo
- Cuida Nuestro Secreto
- Con Nuestro Secreto
it could be any of the above and even more 🤯🥵pic.twitter.com/vm2FutLFNP
Asimismo, los usuarios de las redes elucubraron con que estas publicaciones sugieren una colaboración entre los artistas y expresaron su entusiasmo.
oh they're coming @BTS_twt @iambeckyg #CNS pic.twitter.com/3OxOi6AW7s— fran | read pinned!! (@HOPESTUDlO) September 26, 2019
Yo al ver que se viene tremenda colaboración:— 90' ℘💎🌙ᵃ ᵉ s ᶡ ʰ ᵢ ᶜ OT7 (@suganraveng79) September 26, 2019
pic.twitter.com/nItgDhwWix
September 26, 2019
Se nos vino la COLABORACIÓN.— Purple Boy 🧸 (@cutepurpleboy) September 26, 2019
MADRE MÍA, NO ESTOY LISTO!@BTS_twt
@iambeckyg IG Story, but it was just deleted ... then Scooter Braun (Ariana & Justin Bieber's manager) tweeted that a big collaboration was coming & he is suddenly followed @BTS_twt yesterday.— BTS🌟 (@btsarmykorean2) September 26, 2019
Big Collaboration Coming Soon!!! pic.twitter.com/9ki7PtSbHh
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)