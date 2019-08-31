Harley Quinn y Black Mask sin la máscara: se filtran imágenes del tráiler de 'Birds of Prey'

La cinta, ambientada en Gotham City y dirigida por Cathy Yam, está protagonizada por Margot Robbie como la supervillana Harley Quinn —a quien ya encarnó en la película Escuadrón suicida (2016)— y Ewan McGregor como Black Mask, además de actrices como Mary Elizabeth Winstead o Jurnee Smollett-Bell.
All my doubts about #BirdsOfPrey have gone because it looks awesome!— Sergio-EL (@sergioees) August 30, 2019
Can’t wait for that teaser. ♦️ pic.twitter.com/vaQ2fZ7Vmv
The tone and aesthetic of this film is just so unique. I think I'm officially more excited for Birds of Prey than Wonder Woman 1984.#BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/xEfkwpcEwf— The Moonlight Warrior 🃏🥀 (@BlackMajikMan90) August 30, 2019
En las imágenes filtradas, se puede ver a Harley y sus compañeras Black Canary y Huntress, así como a Black Mask, aunque este último aparece sin su característica máscara con forma de cráneo. Se cree que el personaje de McGregor será el villano principal de la película, mientras que las 'aves de presa' se unirán para derrotarlo.
