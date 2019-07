¡Felicidades, Arnold Schwarzenegger! El 'roble austriaco' cumple 72 años

Megapropodiphora arnoldi is the smallest fly ever found. It's a parasitoid measuring 0.395 mm (2/100 unch) in length. The genus name is Latin for large foreleg. The species name refers to Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also head greatly enlarged forelimbs. https://t.co/s93iXYtqrZ pic.twitter.com/mVXfpJ1Ple