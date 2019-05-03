El diseño de Sonic será cambiado por completo tras una ola de críticas y bromas (fotos)

El nuevo diseño del mítico erizo —que tiene muy poco en común con su versión clásica— generó cientos de memes y bromas en las redes sociales.
Man that Sonic movie character redesign is already coming along great#SonicTheHedgehogMovie #gottafixfast pic.twitter.com/eUsM20gfdU— Jorge Vasquez (@CreatureKreeper) May 3, 2019
TAILS CONFIRMED IN NEW #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/KyVwChx7dh— TheMaskedGamer (@The_Reaper2008) May 1, 2019
¿Que tal la nueva apariencia de Sonic? #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/b76f80WDC1— Alejandra Cifuentes (@alecifusar) April 30, 2019
Sonic después de leer todos los comentarios negativos sobre su nueva pelicula #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/gIBN1fo6uL— Gary Bgts 🍁🍁🍁 (@Hinreck23) April 30, 2019
Sonic! Qué le han hecho a tu hermoso rostro??!! pic.twitter.com/0G1BtNWTch— Lucila Ibarrola (@lucilaibarrola) May 2, 2019
Hacen mejores piñatas en el Parque Colón de Sonic que en las películas. pic.twitter.com/ZbTJ3PufHx— \m/ (Möshe) \m/ ⑫ (@MosheOrtiz) May 1, 2019
The only real #Sonic, #SonicMovie take notes pic.twitter.com/4KhPpNaWhu— Tormund (@tormund_Gbane) May 3, 2019
Los usuarios criticaron el aspecto 'humanizado' de Sonic, que ahora tiene dientes y ojos humanos, mientras que algunos de los internautas hicieron sus propios rediseños del erizo.
I made the Sonic movie design look less…. Ugh.— Cyberdumbass (@LordChoncho) May 1, 2019
Hire me, Sega~☆ pic.twitter.com/ZN0RxCdElH
I’m not sure how to feel 😂😂 #sonicmovie2019 #sonicthemovie #sonicthehedgehogmovie #SonicMovie #sonic #Sonic2019 #SonicMovie2019 #SonicTheHedgehog #sonicthemovie #SonicTheHedgehogmovie2019 pic.twitter.com/EKCumiGhFZ— Kingdom Player 🔑💜 KH Orchestra in June!! (@KingdomPlayer19) May 1, 2019
@ellejart thank you for this! @fowltown @ParamountPics hire elleJart for your redesign! #SonicTheHedgehog #Sonic #Sonictrailer #sonicthemovie pic.twitter.com/BJfzExtGZA— Wakanda’s Historian Sir CorlonD (@Corlon_Evans) May 3, 2019
Cabe señalar que hasta el propio diseñador original de Sonic, el japonés Naoto Oshima, reconoció estar preocupado al respeto.
今まで色々なソニックが現れたが全てを好きでいたい。私はソニック映画のトレーラーを観た。大人も楽しめるものを期待していたが心配です。— Naoto Ohshima (@NaotoOhshima) May 2, 2019
So far, various Sonics have appeared. I loved all Sonics. I saw a trailer of Sonic's movie. I was expecting adults to have fun too. I am worried. pic.twitter.com/QgBfrTJ700
"Vi el tráiler de la película de Sonic. Esperaba que los adultos también se divirtieran. Estoy preocupado", admitió.
Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️— Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019
El director de la cinta, Jeff Fowler, declaró, a su vez, que "el mensaje es alto y claro… no están contentos con el diseño y quieren cambios. Van a ocurrir. Todos en Paramount y Sega estamos comprometidos en hacer que este personaje sea lo mejor posible…".
La película también será protagonizada por el cómico canadiense Jim Carrey, quien interpretará al enemigo de Sonic, el Doctor Robotnik.
