El Nobel de Economía 2020 recae en Paul Milgrom y Robert Wilson

The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/tBAblj1xf8
"La Real Academia de las Ciencias de Suecia decidió otorgar el Premio del Banco de Suecia en Ciencias Económicas en memoria de Alfred Nobel 2020 a Paul Milgrom, Universidad Stanford, EEUU, y a Robert Wilson, Universidad Stanford, EEUU, por 'avances en la teoría de las subastas e invenciones de nuevos formatos de subastas'", dice el texto.
