Rusia prefiere el oro a los bonos del Tesoro estadounidenses

Russia added 800,000 ounces of gold (24.88 tons) to reserves in February. They added a record 224 tons of gold to reserves in 2017 and over 600 tons since June of 2015. Russian gold reserves at $806 billion are the 5th largest in the world https://t.co/A2UoPbIeIu @portfoliotwitt pic.twitter.com/scAQBVBVM3