Un terremoto de magnitud 7,1 sacude Filipinas | Vídeo

Según el organismo, el terremoto ocurrió a las 20:23 hora local (12H23 GMT) con epicentro en el mar a 231 kilómetros al sureste del municipio de José Abad-Santos y 116 kilómetros de profundidad.
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M7.1 in Kepulauan Talaud, Indonesia 42 min ago pic.twitter.com/xc7eo6ipLX— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 21, 2021
An #earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit 210 km SE of Pondaguitan, #Philippines at 12:23 UTC (5:53 pm IST) today: USGS Earthquake pic.twitter.com/suI8xx8Gr0— Brijesh K N Tiwari (@brijeshkntiwari) January 21, 2021
La edición Inquirer señaló que el sismo se sintió fuerte en la provincia de Dávao Occidental.
Por el momento no se ha informado de posibles víctimas o daños materiales.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)