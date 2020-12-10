Un sismo se registra en la región de Taiwán

Según el servicio, el epicentro se ubicó a una profundidad de unos 74 kilómetros.
M6.2 depth:74.61km,2020-12-10T13:19:58.957 UTC,lat:24.7512 lng:122.015,26 km E of Yilan, Taiwan|ID:us7000cpqz https://t.co/Abpk7XMHaV #earthquake #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/D22N987ZWe— tw earthquake (@EarthquakeTw) December 10, 2020
Taiwan #Earthquake M6.2 - Taiwan Region - Thu, 10 Dec 2020 13:19:59 UTC (13:19 GMT) - 21 minutes ago— Franklin Vargas Z (@franklingvargas) December 10, 2020
more info: https://t.co/iFL6CixxFc
via Volcanoes & Erthquakes App - https://t.co/VylBIOt9de
BREAKING VIDEO OF #TAIWAN EARTHQUAKE pic.twitter.com/Y4eKVHiLve— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 10, 2020
Más información en breve.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)