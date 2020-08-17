Un sismo sacude México

El movimiento telúrico tuvo lugar 88 km al sureste de Maneadero y a 16,2 km de profundidad, según USGS.
Did you feel the M5.1 earthquake in Baja CA? Let us know: https://t.co/gZuuhqllNw Visit our Latest Earthquakes Map to see this event and three others that occurred around the same time: https://t.co/nhJwXv3ahO pic.twitter.com/eSYxcJJfDR— USGS (@USGS) August 17, 2020
Preliminar: SISMO Magnitud 5.2 Loc 92 km al SUROESTE de GPE VICTORIA(KM.43), BC 17/08/20 10:30:36 Lat 31.58 Lon -115.61 Pf 10 km pic.twitter.com/ps2iKNGzdQ— Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) August 17, 2020
Por el momento no hay reportes de daños.
Más información en breve.
