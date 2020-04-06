Captan una columna solar en el Reino Unido | Fotos

Se trata de la formación de unas columnas solares que pueden aparecer al amanecer o atardecer generando un efecto óptico causado por el reflejo de la luz en el horizonte.
What an epic #Sunpillar this evening, just keeps getting better, this view from Maidstone, #Kent! Stunning, absolutely stunning! #sunset #photooftheday #loveukweather @metoffice @HollyJGreen 😍 pic.twitter.com/Rk6wQnDiDE— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) April 4, 2020
La columna solar vertical que se avistó en el Reino Unido suele presentarse cuando el sol está a una altura de seis grados sobre el horizonte.
Captured my first ever #sunpillar here in Maidstone, Kent right now, I’ve never seen one in real life! Epic! #sunset #loveukweather #photooftheday pic.twitter.com/4Kea41xtnT— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) April 4, 2020
A little #SunPillar at #Sunset?? #RiverSwift #Warwickshire #SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/HynQCI73wp— Angelika Smith (@AngelikaHTCG) April 4, 2020
Estas columnas solares también son capaces de formarse al atardecer rodeando la luna u otras fuentes de luz brillante.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)