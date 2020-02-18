El hombre más rico del mundo crea una fundación para combatir el cambio climático

"Estoy encantado de anunciar el lanzamiento de Bezos Earth Fund (...) quiero trabajar junto a otros para ampliar las formas conocidas y explorar nuevos modos de combatir el impacto devastador que tiene el cambio climático en este planeta, que todos compartimos", escribió Bezos en su cuenta de Instagram.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund. Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals. I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together. - Jeff
Precisó que su fundación va a financiar a científicos, activistas y organizaciones no gubernamentales, así como "cualquier esfuerzo que ofrezca una posibilidad real de ayudar a preservar y proteger el mundo natural".
"Para empezar, dono 10.000 millones de dólares y comenzaré a conceder subvenciones este verano", reveló el multimillonario estadounidense.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)